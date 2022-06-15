Explainer: What are the powers — and limits — of the President? 

In a statement seen as unusually frank for a sitting President, Michael D Higgins launched into a passionate speech about housing in Ireland on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to the charity Tiglin’s facility for homeless youth at Jigginstown Manor in Kildare, President Higgins described Ireland’s housing situation as a “disaster” and the country’s “great, great, great failure”.

His comments provoked a strong reaction with some opposition TDs praising the President for his stance on the matter while Government ministers, publicly at least, declined to comment specifically.

Constitutional law experts who spoke to the Irish Examiner said it generally would not be the case for the President to be speaking so critically of Government policy in this regard.

So, what exactly is the President’s remit? What are the limits of his powers? And why are his housing comments significant? Let’s take a look.

The powers of the president

The President of Ireland performs mainly ceremonial duties but there are some elements where they have absolute discretion, as prescribed in the Constitution.

Once a bill passes all stages of the Oireachtas, the President will sign that bill into law.

They can refer a bill to the Supreme Court if they believe it may be unconstitutional and can refuse to dissolve the Dáil when requested to do so by the Taoiseach.

They also formally appoint a Taoiseach once a Government has been formed, and also sign off on appointments for judges, the Attorney General and similar positions.

The limits and precedent

Within the constitution, it allows for the President to communicate in an address to the nation or address the Houses of Oireachtas on “any matter of national or public importance”. However, the Constitution says “every such message or address must, however, have received the approval of the Government”.

So that limits the President from speaking in some contexts unless permitted to do so by the Government.

However, experts have pointed to the long-sitting precedent whereby the President wouldn’t publicly criticise the Government given the role they occupy.

David Kenny, associate professor of law at Trinity College Dublin, said President Higgins’ remarks on housing was one of the most significant interventions from a sitting president and "it's generally considered that the President wouldn’t weigh in on matters of active political controversy or be seen to criticise Government policy and performance”.

Dr Kenny said that the functions of the president requires a “very significant degree of political independence in their exercise” given they sign off on bills, and publicly weighing in on political matters could be seen to compromise this position.

Dr Seán Ó Conaill, law lecturer at UCC, meanwhile said that Mr Higgins’ predecessors such as Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese were adept at getting their points across in ways that “didn’t overstep the mark”.

While the President’s remarks this week didn’t strictly break any rules, experts say, it may represent an “overstepping of the mark” and breaking with precedent.