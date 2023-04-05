Public forum to discuss foreign policy, including neutrality

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin is to bring plans to Cabinet to hold a four-day public forum on the State’s foreign and security policy, including Ireland’s neutrality.

Mr Martin plans to hold a public national consultative forum on international security policy in June, to be held in three locations — Dublin, Cork, and Galway — across four days.

An independent chairperson will be appointed, who will deliver a report afterward, which can be used to inform any recommendations to Government.

The forum, open to the general public, who can also make submissions, will be designed to generate discussions on the link between the State’s wider foreign policy approach, and national security and resilience.

It is seen as an opportunity to initiate “an open and informed discussion on the State’s foreign and security policy with a wide range of experts, academics, and the public".

The Government expects a wide range of people to get involved, such as civilian and military experts and officials.

Other topics to be discussed include conflict prevention, peacebuilding, international arms control, and the challenges posed by new and emerging threats.

Mr Martin will also seek Cabinet approval to deploy a naval vessel for a period of almost seven weeks, between June and July, as part of the EU Common Security and Defence Policy’s Operation Irini.

Its main task is preventing arms trafficking into Libya, in accordance with an ongoing United Nations Security Council Resolution which aims to help end the long-running conflict there.

Other elements of the operation are preventing illicit petrol exports from Libya, training the Libyan coast guard and navy, and disrupting human trafficking networks.

Other Cabinet business

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to bring a memo to Cabinet to formally establish a unit in the Department of the Taoiseach to co-ordinate efforts to reduce child poverty and improve child wellbeing.

The new unit will focus on issues including reducing the cost of education, further cutting childcare, potential welfare reforms, and preventing family homelessness.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath will update Government on the OECD International Tax Global Agreement and the recently agreed EU Minimum Tax Directive.

It is planned that the 12.5% corporate tax rate will remain in place for the vast majority of businesses, as the application of the 15% effective tax rate will only apply to multinationals with an annual turnover of €750m or above.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Simon Harris will seek Government approval for a bill to change existing legislation to increase the number of judges across the courts by 21.

The Courts Bill follows recommendations for a dramatic increase in the number of judges to facilitate greater access to justice and to establish a Planning and Environmental Court and dedicated Family Courts.