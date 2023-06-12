Bottles, wet wipes, cotton buds and cigarette butts among 25 tonnes of rubbish found on beaches

As part of the 20th year anniversary of Clean Coasts, artist Sean Corcoran created a special sand art mural at Bunmahon Beach, Co Waterford. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 17:30
Steven Heaney

Plastic bottles, wet wipes, cotton buds, and thousands of cigarette butts were just some of the items among more than 25 tonnes of rubbish removed from Ireland's beaches, parks, and beauty spots last week.

Overall, more than 4,000 volunteers took part in over 300 clean-up events  which marked the 20th anniversary of the Clean Coasts programme last Thursday.

In Cork, some 600 volunteers from community groups like Tidy Towns, sporting organisations, and individual households helped collect 3.5 tonnes of waste from 64 locations including Cork Harbour, Inch, Lee Fields, Cobh, Cape Clear island, the Marina in Cork City, Passage West, and Kinsale.

Last Wednesday, June 8, also marked World Ocean Day, a global initiative which highlights the important role the ocean has for human life and the planet in general.

The focus of this year's World Ocean Day was the 30×30 campaign: a national and international conservation project which aims to have at least 30% of the world's oceans designated as protected areas by the year 2030.

Launched in 2003, Clean Coasts is a charity programme run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, which engages communities in the protection and care of Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, and marine life.

"Clean Coasts are thrilled to see so many groups and individuals stepping up across Ireland to help protect our ocean and celebrate Clean Coasts' 20th birthday," said the group's coastal communities manager Sinead McCoy.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank and celebrate the efforts of all individuals and groups who have been protecting the Irish marine environment, whether they have been involved with the programme since 2003 or this is their first time joining the initiative."

Clean Coasts says it is planning to hold further clean-up events countrywide throughout the second half of June as part of the extended World Ocean Day call to action. 

More information on upcoming events can be found here.

