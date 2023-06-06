Over 4,000 volunteers to clean up coasts to mark World Ocean Day

More than 4,000 people will take to beaches across Ireland, including 64 in Cork, to clean up the coasts and seas on Thursday to mark World Ocean Day.

Some 300 groups have been signed up for the Clean Coasts environmental programme, which will see clean-ups happening all across the island.

Launched in 2003, Clean Coasts is a charity programme run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, which engages communities in the protection and care of Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, and marine life.

Every year, it organises a clean-up to mark World Ocean Day, which falls on June 8, with a number of events planned in the next fortnight.

Clean-ups will be completed by individuals, friends, families, community groups, Tidy Towns groups, schools, and sports groups.

A number of beaches around Cork and Kerry will be hosting clean-up events.

Clean-ups will take place in Cork Harbour, Inch, Lee Fields, Cobh, Cape Clear island, the Marina in Cork City, and Passage West.

Clean Coasts provides volunteers with a free kit.

30×30 campaign

For 2023, the focus of World Ocean Day will be on the 30×30 campaign.

"That means that for us to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilise our climate, it’s crucial that 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by the year 2030," said a Clean Coasts spokesperson.

"Clean Coasts are thrilled to see so many groups and individuals stepping up across Ireland to help protect our ocean and celebrate Clean Coasts' 20th birthday and want to take this opportunity to thank and celebrate the efforts of all individuals and groups who have been protecting the Irish marine environment, whether they have been involved with the programme since 2003 or this is their first time joining the initiative.”

Last month, 10 beaches across Cork were awarded Blue Flags, along with two Blue Flag marinas and 15 Green Coast sites.

The Blue Flag is the global environmental award for clean beaches, while the Green Coast is awarded for excellent water quality and environmental management.

Furthermore, the water quality at almost eight out of 10 bathing water sites at beaches and lakes around the country was rated as ‘excellent’ by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The likes of Youghal, Inchydoney, Garrylucas, and Barley Cove in County Cork all got top marks from the EPA, who attributed the quality to the ongoing management of sites by local authorities and investment in urban wastewater infrastructure.