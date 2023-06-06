'A bit late and a bit rich': Irish MEPs criticised for environment law stance

The softening of the stance taken by some Irish MEPs to the European Commission's landmark nature restoration proposal is "a bit late and a bit rich", a leading environmental campaigner has said.

The European People’s Party (EPP), which represents about 177 of 705 MEPs, including Fine Gael, left negotiations last week on the Nature Restoration Law, which aims to restore at least 20% of the EU’s damaged land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050.

More than 80% of protected habitats across the EU are in a bad state, according to the European Environment Agency, with a combined area about half the size of Spain in need of restoration.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has previously said he would not support the proposal, citing fears about what it would mean for farming, despite his Fianna Fáil party colleague, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, saying the debate had been hijacked by "fearmongering" and "misinformation" around the impact on Irish agriculture.

Mr Kelleher said on Monday that changes made in the European Parliament’s Nature Restoration Law text, in particular concerning the re-wetting of drained peatlands, were an improvement. However, he claimed they "still must go further if we are to avoid undermining Ireland’s agricultural sector".

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly conceded he was "not happy" the EPP left negotiations, as he encouraged a return to talks. He added: "I don’t believe you should walk off the pitch.”

Irish Wildlife Trust spokesperson Pádraic Fogarty said it was "a bit late and a bit rich" for the MEPs to change their tune.

"It's the same cycle, whether it's the ceiling limits on emissions, or citizens' assembly, or the biodiversity strategy, we get the same reaction that is it too extreme, or it doesn't take certain views into consideration, etc. The response is then to ditch it and move on, and nothing is done, and it is business as usual.

"We're coming to the thin end of the wedge — or the thick end, maybe. Nature restoration is not an extreme position. If anything, the commission's proposal is conservative in what is envisages in the midst of a biodiversity crisis," he said.

Mr Fogarty said the signs politically pointed to the EPP being spooked by the rise of the far right wing in European politics, and adopting a hardline position on nature restoration to shore up conservative voter support.