'My children would be alive if campaigners were listened to': Dismay over familicide report

Cork woman Una Butler, who contributed to the familicide review, was bitterly disappointed that it did not contain mention of including the family in the care of mentally ill loved ones.
Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil that the Government will work to implement recommendations.
“When I see the reports of these crimes and, in particular, when I see the funerals and see those who are mourning the loss of life due to these crimes, I find it difficult to comprehend," he said.
"I find, actually, my human response is to briefly look away — particularly if involves the loss of life of children and we’re all aware of recent crimes and tragedies that have involved this.