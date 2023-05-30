Irish Cancer Society call on Government to abolish VAT on sun cream

The Irish Cancer Society has called for VAT to be abolished on sun cream in Budget 2024 to make it more affordable.

The charity's 'Cancer Matters' submission to Government urges them to invest in cancer prevention and treatment, timely access to diagnostics, and to relieve some of the out-of-pocket costs paid by people affected by cancer.

Some of the key asks outlined include:

Allocating €20m in the National Cancer Strategy to support and develop cancer services

Abolishing VAT on sun cream to ensure that sun protection is more affordable

Removing car parking charges to remove this extra layer of expense on cancer patients when they are financially vulnerable

Guaranteeing women treated for cancer post-partum can postpone maternity leave during their treatment

Increase the excise duty on a packet of cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco products by 5%

Provide medical cards to all cancer patients upon diagnosis, until their treatment is finished

Director of Advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: "Approximately 45,000 people will get a cancer diagnosis next year, and this number is expected to grow in the coming years.

Timing is everything when it comes to diagnosing and treating cancer.

"This is why we call for a protected cancer care pathway to ensure that people can access the diagnostic tests as and when they are needed, and access cancer treatment in a timely manner."

Ms Morrogh said that the impact of cancer was being felt "more acutely" in 2023 due to the cost-of-living crisis and that the health service is "buckling under increased and sustained pressure."

She added: "The Irish Cancer Society believes that Budget 2024 is an opportunity to positively impact the future and that this Pre-Budget Submission charts a course towards that."

Specialist radiation therapist Debbie Kelleher spoke about the issues in accessing radiation therapy, and the significant emotional impact this is having on patients, their families, as well as staff.

Dr Bláithín Moriarty, consultant dermatologist, also called for the abolishment of VAT on sunscreen products of SPF 30+ highlighting the importance of accessibility.