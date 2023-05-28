Almost 850 nurses and midwives assaulted since start of this year

Almost 850 nurses and midwives were assaulted in the first quarter of this year, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

More than 62% (848) of the assaults reported to the HSE in the first three months of this year were carried out against nurses and midwives.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha described the figures as “completely unacceptable”, adding that no other profession sees this level of abuse levelled at them.

The continued acceptance of intolerable hospital overcrowding is creating an environment in our hospitals that is allowing physical, verbal and sexual assault against our members to manifest.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) must be equipped with the resources to help tackle assault in healthcare settings.

“Once again this week, the INMO has called for more inspections and prosecutions of employers who fail to keep staff safe. There must be a dedicated division established within the HSA to deal directly with the health service,” she said.

The figures come as Justice Minister Simon Harris sought Cabinet approval on Tuesday for increased sentences for assaults causing harm to frontline workers.

The legislation would increase the maximum sentence for assaulting or obstructing a police officer from seven to 12 years.

While welcoming the move, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said more must be done to enhance the safety of nurses, midwives and their colleagues in their workplace.

We need to see an up-to-date and actionable security review across all hospital sites. Assault prevention and de-escalation measures must be strengthened.It must be made clear that once you step foot in a hospital that there is zero tolerance for any kind of verbal, physical or sexual assault.

“Hospitals are workplaces, as well as places of care. No worker should have to put up with this level of abuse in the workplace,” she said.