Five nominations for Irish Examiner journalists at the Justice Media Awards

Four Irish Examiner journalists have been shortlisted for the 2023 Justice Media Awards, which recognise journalism that contributes to the public's understanding of justice, the legal system and legal issues.

On Thursday, the Law Society of Ireland published those who were shortlisted out of the record 340 entries received.

Liz Dunphy was nominated in two categories. First for her special report Parole Board CEO: 'What keeps me from my sleep is not being able to contact a victim.

This centred around an interview with the CEO of the new Parole Board, Ciarín de Buis, and her plans to make real changes for victims engaging with the board.

Ms Dunphy was also shortlisted for her court reporting Death in prison: loss and learnings.

Sean Murray made it onto the shortlist court reporting for his work on the Regency Murder Trial.

After a trial that ran for 52 days, Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne following one of the country’s most explosive criminal trials.

Cianan Brennan was shortlisted for his work surrounding An Bord Pleanála and phone masts. Ignoring the law - An Bord Pleanála, Telecommunications Masts, and a Search for Accountability is among 10 shortlisted articles in that category.

Finally, Clodagh Finn was among the Social Justice Reporting nominees for her article The State destroyed a woman’s family; her son pieced it back together again.

In this special report, Ms Finn spoke with a prominent academic who overcame secrecy, bureaucracy, falsified documents, and ‘bare-faced’ lies to discover his ‘lost’ aunts and uncles, in Ireland and abroad and, in some cases, introduce them to each other for the first time.

The Law Society of Ireland said that the entries submitted this year demonstrated a high calibre of legal journalism.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Law Society of Ireland on June 22.