Flávia Gouveia wins Journalist of the Year at Student Media Awards

Flávia Gouveia of Ulster University (UU) has won the Irish Examiner -sponsored Journalist of the Year award at this year's ISIC National Student Media Awards (SMEDIAS).

This category was judged by Irish Examiner Assistant Editor, David O'Mahony.

National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) were the big winners on the night, taking home seven awards.

TCD followed closely behind with six, and Technological University Dublin (TUD) scooped five, while University College Cork (UCC) and University of Limerick (UL) both won four awards respectively.

Trinity College Dublin's (TCD) Richard Wright was also a big winner, walking away with three individual awards — Photographer of the Year, News Photographer of the Year, and News and Current Affairs Feature Writer of the Year.

What a night that was! Over the moon to have won Journalist of the Year & Journalist of the Year - National Media at the @TheSmedias



It's been a crazy ride but moments like this remind me this is exactly what I am supposed to be doing! pic.twitter.com/qL0ISfCPph — Flávia Gouveia (@flaviasgouveia) April 20, 2023

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday evening at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and was attended by Irish media personality and Bray native Laura Whitmore.

The SMEDIAS celebrate the achievements of students in media-related fields across the country.

The annual event brings together media industry leaders, educators, and students from all over Ireland.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The ISIC National Student Media Awards is dedicated to bringing new talent to light and supporting the growth of students in media. It was great to see such a broad spectrum of talent."