Flávia Gouveia wins Journalist of the Year at Student Media Awards

News Editor Dee O'Shaughnessy and Tom Fitzpatrick, Editor of the 'Irish Examiner', with Flávia Gouveia from the University of Ulster after she won both Journalist of the Year National Media and Journalist of the Year awards at the ISIC National Student Media Awards in Dublin last night. Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 23:20
Sally Gorman

Flávia Gouveia of Ulster University (UU) has won the Irish Examiner  -sponsored Journalist of the Year award at this year's ISIC National Student Media Awards (SMEDIAS).

This category was judged by Irish Examiner  Assistant Editor, David O'Mahony.

National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) were the big winners on the night, taking home seven awards.

TCD followed closely behind with six, and Technological University Dublin (TUD) scooped five, while University College Cork (UCC) and University of Limerick (UL) both won four awards respectively.

Trinity College Dublin's (TCD) Richard Wright was also a big winner, walking away with three individual awards — Photographer of the Year, News Photographer of the Year, and News and Current Affairs Feature Writer of the Year.

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday evening at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and was attended by Irish media personality and Bray native Laura Whitmore.

The SMEDIAS celebrate the achievements of students in media-related fields across the country.

The annual event brings together media industry leaders, educators, and students from all over Ireland.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The ISIC National Student Media Awards is dedicated to bringing new talent to light and supporting the growth of students in media. It was great to see such a broad spectrum of talent."

Full list of winners:

Collaborative Journalism of the Year: David Wolfe, Shannon Connolly & Kate Henshaw, TCD 

Short Story of the Year: Stephen White, CDCFE 

Small College or Society Publication of the Year: Stíl, UCC 

Radio Production of the Year - Arts and Features: Taking the Helm: Aboard Life’s Boat, TUD 

Magazine of the Year: CURIOUS Magazine, UL 

Virgin Media Digital Content Creator Award: Liam Coates, DCU 

Journalism Relating to Health: Rachel Petticrew, UL 

Film Script of the Year: Sean Dalton, UCD 

Léiriúcháin Teilifíse i nGaeilge - Faisnéis agus Drámaíocht: Seán Hughes - An Cnon, SETU 

Website of the year: Trinity News, TCD 

RSA Award for Journalism Relating to Road Safety: Caoimhe Looney, NUIG 

News Photographer of the Year: Richard Wright, TCD 

SFI Award for Journalism Relating to Science and Technology: Aoife O’Mara, GCD 

Film Documentary of the Year: True Wind- Molly Kiely, TUD 

Virgin Media Belonging Award: Alexandra Moloney, LCFE 

Layout & Design of the Year - Magazine: CURIOUS, UL 

Layout & Design of the Year - Newspaper: Galway Pulse, NUIG 

Journalism Relating to Travel: Emma Hanrahan, UCD 

Colour Writer of the Year: Cat Grogan, TCD 

Short Film of the Year: Bestial Ones, IADT 

TV Production of the Year: Beo Beathach, SETU 

Feature Writer of the Year - Arts & Pop Culture: Aislinn Kelly, UL 

Radio DJ of the Year: Darragh Dolan & Jake O’Loughlin, MIC 

Iriseoireacht Trí Ghaeilge - Scríofa: Caitríona Ní Chonaill, UCC 

Radio Documentary of the Year: Boogies Last Dance- Eoin Glackin, TUD 

J ournalist of the Year - National Media: Flávia Gouveia, UU 

Radio Production of the Year - News and Current Affairs: Eoin Glackin, TUD 

Feature Writer of the Year - News and Current Affairs: Richard Wright, TCD 

Raidió Trí Ghaeilge: Cradoladh Seachtrach, NUIG 

Radio Journalist of the Year: Valerie McHugh, NUIG 

Podcast of the Year: Tom O’Connor, NUIG 

Gearrfhíséan Dátheangach na Bliana: Seosamh Mac Seoin, SETU 

Sports Writer of the Year: Mark Cooper, UCC 

EPA Award for Journalism Relating to the Environment: Jordan Dempsey, TUD 

European Commission Award for Journalism Relating to European Affairs: Tom O’Connor, NUIG 

Journalist of the Year: Flávia Gouveia, UU 

Photographer of the Year: Richard Wright, TCD 

Editor of the Year: Niamh Browne-Motley, UCC 

Newspaper of the Year: Pulse, NUIG

