Conspiracy theorists have 'fundamentally misunderstood' the 15-minute city, expert claims 

Conspiracy theorist critics of the 15-minute city concept have fundamentally misunderstood what it means, one of Ireland's leading climate scientists has said.

Maynooth University professor of geography and climate change Peter Thorne said critics suggesting people would be "prisoners" within such a city are absurdly wrong, and that it means having "nice and livable environments for individuals" to enjoy a full life locally.

The 15-minute city concept has become a new target of conspiracy theorists, who suggest it is an international socialist plot designed to keep people herded in closely so that Government authorities can keep them under surveillance.

In reality, it means sustainable community growth that would allow people to be able to work, socialise, go to school, access healthcare, and exercise within a 15-minute walk, cycle, or bus and train journey from their homes.

We need to get away from single detached houses out in the country, miles from services, that lock in high energy intensity. Moving forward, we need more compact developments that enable low-carbon, high-quality lifestyles.

"Hopefully we can do better than concrete monstrosities that might become sink estates. Long gone are those days. We have the capability to create nice, livable environments for individuals that allow them to do everything that they need.

"The 15-minute city has been lambasted, ticking off some people chronically. We need more things that are close but that does not mean you are a prisoner within a 15-minute walk, cycle, or public transport of your home. I would love to not have a 45-minute commute on a regular basis."

There are also "obvious and glaring" policy gaps in the planning system that are stifling progress in renewable energy targets, Prof Thorne said.

"The planning system is at the heart of meeting our legislative carbon budgets, particularly for electricity, heat, and transport. There are gaps that need to be addressed quickly to give greater local support, in particular for meeting our renewable energy targets, but also for compact growth targets," he said.