Summer programme for pupils with complex needs is to be expanded

Tutors taking part in this year’s summer school programme for children with complex needs will be able to take on more students in smaller groups for the first time ever.

Since it was established, the Department of Education has only ever sanctioned one-on-one tuition or tuition for siblings sharing the same home as part of its home-based programme.

Teachers who sign up to take part this summer can deliver the programme in small groups of up to three children.

According to the Department of Education, the new arrangement is based on feedback that some students who are eligible for the home-based programme will benefit from a more holistic experience from peer and social interactions.

Those who provide tuition in a small group arrangement will be paid for each hour delivered.

For example, if they provide 60 hours total between two children, they will receive payment for 60 hours. If they provide 80 hours between three children, they will be paid for 80 hours.

The new small group arrangement must be delivered by a qualified teacher who is registered with the Teaching Council.

When all efforts have failed to secure a teacher, families can engage a person registered with the Teaching Council who has a primary degree in a relevant area, such as psychology.

A student teacher registered with the Teaching Council can also work on the home-based summer programme.

For 2023, allocations to siblings will also no longer be shared, with each student to be sanctioned hours on an independent basis.

Summer programmes, previously known as ‘July Provision’, are run voluntarily and have faced criticism in recent years following low take-up amongst schools.

The home-based summer programme is only available for children with complex special educational needs where their school is not running a programme.

This year, the Department of Education said it is a priority that more children in special schools have access to a school-based programme.

It has introduced a new special school programme as a pilot initiative, as well as two in-school schemes for mainstream primary pupils, including literacy and numeracy summer camps for Deis students.

All post-primary schools can also offer a summer programme for students with complex special educational needs and those at risk of educational disadvantage.