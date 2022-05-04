Cabinet approves €40m funding for school summer programmes

Cabinet approves €40m funding for school summer programmes

Education Minister Norma Foley said she is very pleased with the Government’s decision to continue this year with an enhanced summer programme as a response to the impact of the pandemic. File picture

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 02:00
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

The Department of Education is encouraging all schools to provide summer programmes this year for students with complex needs, disadvantaged students, and students who have recently arrived from Ukraine.

Up to €40m in funding is available for this year’s summer education programmes, as well as for home-based tuition for children with complex needs if their school does not provide a programme.

The scheme includes the running of numeracy and literacy summer camps in Deis primary schools, school-based programmes in special schools, primary schools with special classes and for mainstream students at risk of educational disadvantage, home-based provision, and an inclusion programme for migrant students.

One of the Department of Education’s key objectives with the scheme this year is to increase the number of schools offering summer programmes to their students.

It said it has taken a number of steps to ease the admin process including additional funding to schools for preparation, and the earlier payment of school staff and tutors.

Schools this year can also recruit newly qualified teachers graduating this summer as well as undergraduate student teachers who have registered with the Teaching Council. 

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, just one in five of all students had access in their special school last summer to summer programmes.

The Inclusion Programme this year will also see schools that sign up addressing the needs of migrant students including students who have recently arrived in Ireland from Ukraine.

The plans were brought to Cabinet on Tuesday by Education Minister Norma Foley and Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan.

Ms Foley said she is pleased with the Government’s decision to continue this year with an enhanced summer programme as a response to the impact of the pandemic.

“We are all acutely conscious that children and young people have had an extended period of disruption to their education," she said.

“The disruption has had many adverse consequences for the lives and wellbeing of many children.

Evidence indicates that it particularly impacts children with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

“We have also listened to concerns of school stakeholders as to the challenges in running summer programmes and have taken significant steps to enhance supports for schools. The overseer and preparation roles permit principals to delegate these functions to other members of staff.

“Both of these roles provide exciting personal opportunities for staff to develop their leadership skills and experience with recognition at a whole-school level.” 

Ms Madigan said: “We know it has been a very difficult time for students with additional needs who have had their education and engagement with school disrupted over the last two years.

“Parents and families have been rightly worried about the impact it has had on their child’s educational development and loss of key skills. I urge all schools to participate if possible, to mitigate the risk of regression and disengagement for children with complex needs.”

Further details on the schemes and how schools can apply will be made available shortly on the Government website.

