Weekend weather: Showers due as Bruce Springsteen kicks off Irish concerts

It is set to be an unsettled weekend weather-wise with showers and thundery downpours expected, just as Bruce Springsteen kicks off his Dublin run of gigs.

A grand total of 114,000 fans will be heading to the concerts in the RDS Arena on Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

Even though fans will be Dancing in the Dark, they may also be doing so in the rain with Met Éireann saying heavy and possibly thundery showers are due on Friday with spot flooding possible.

"Residual showers will continue overnight, with some mist and fog setting in too," Met Éireann said. It will be warm however, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 14C to 18C.

Saturday should see a mix of cloud and sunny spells with widespread "slow-moving showers". The showers will be "heaviest into the afternoon and evening with possible thundery downpours", but again, temperatures will reach highs 18C.

It will become drier by Saturday night with temperatures falling to lows of 6C to 9C.

Sunny spells will return on Sunday but there will be some scattered light showers during the morning and early afternoon.

Fans of The Boss will be Dancing in the Dark this weekend but they could also be dancing in the rain. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As Springsteen kicks off his second night in the RDS, Met Éireann says cloudier skies are due as rain and drizzle gradually extends countrywide, last to arrive to the east.

However, heavy rain will follow overnight and will stay in place till early Monday morning.

Monday should see a day of sunny spells and scattered passing showers with a few heavy ones.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C are to be expected, although this is expected to drop to 7C to 10C in the evening.

The early outlook for Tuesday, when Springsteen will play the final show of his Dublin run, will see outbreaks of rain in the west spreading eastwards, with sunny spells and isolated showers following.