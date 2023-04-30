Flooding possible as thunderstorm warning issued for 15 counties across island

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for 15 counties this afternoon, including all of Northern Ireland.

Counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, and Monaghan are under the alert until 5pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann says some thunderstorm activity can be expected this afternoon with "lightning and heavy downpours locally" also making an appearance.

The forecaster says local flooding is also possible due to the heavy rains accompanying the stormy weather.

A mix of bright spells & heavy showers today with the risk of surface water flooding. ⚠️🌧️



Also some thunderstorm activity, especially in Leinster & Ulster. ⛈️



Highs of 13 to 17°C, coolest along Atlantic coasts, in light to moderate westerly breezes. 🍃 pic.twitter.com/HXu1LkaeuY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 30, 2023

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for 15 counties across the island of Ireland by forecasters.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow alert for between noon and 9pm on Sunday, warning that heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause disruption.

The forecaster said that flooding of some homes and businesses was likely, and could lead to damage to buildings or structures.

(PA Graphics)

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,” it said, adding that delays to train services and loss of power were possible.