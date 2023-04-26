Met Éireann predicts highs of 18C for bank holiday weekend

Met Éireann is predicting highs of 18C this May bank holiday weekend and while there will be some rain, sunny spells will be seen.

According to the forecaster, Friday will see scattered showers affect the western half of the country but bright and sunny spells further east.

It says highest temperatures will reach 15C to 18C with some light southerly breezes.

Saturday will start with patchy rain or drizzle but sunny spells will break through later on in the day.

Temperatures of 1C5 to 18C are also expected on Saturday with light to moderate westerly winds.

Met Éireann says the rest of the bank holiday weekend will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers.

Overall, the forecaster believes this weekend will be "milder and possibly brighter" than the last few days.

It comes as hay fever sufferers may have noticed an increase in symptoms in recent days.

According to Met Éireann, the main tree pollen season is now in peak period, with moderate levels detected across the country.

Ash and birch pollen are the main allergens that can be found in the air, while oak pollen will start to increase soon.

Grass and weed pollen season will begin in May.