Vote here: Where can you get the best 99 ice cream cone in Cork?

Cold, creamy, and a Flake is a non-negotiable. Tell us where you think the best 99 can be found in Cork city and county
If you're having a 99 this weekend, where is your go-to spot to buy one?

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 08:01

With a bank holiday weekend on the horizon and some good weather forecast, lots of us will be buying our first cone of the season very soon. There are lots of amazing 99s to be had in Cork — but where can you buy the best one?

