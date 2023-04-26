Life Hack: Five hay fever hacks you need to know when the pollen count is high

Hay fever sufferers may have noticed an increase in symptoms in recent days. According to Met Éireann, the main tree pollen season is now in peak period, with moderate levels detected across the country. Ash and birch pollen are the main allergens that can be found in the air, while oak pollen will start to increase soon. Grass and weed pollen season will begin in May.

Pollen such as this can trigger hay fever symptoms in many people. These include sneezing and coughing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy, red or watery eyes, itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears, pain around your temples and forehead, and headache.

Here are five tried-and-tested hacks to keep hay fever at bay this summer.

Trap pollen in your nose

One way to stop pollen from getting into your nose is to smear the inside of your nostrils with a substance like Vaseline. This acts to trap pollen before it can enter the nose and cause symptoms to manifest. Apply a layer before leaving home and make sure you reapply regularly during the day, in particular if you have wiped or blown your nose.

A quick rinse

If you notice irritation caused by pollen in your eyes (for example if your eyes become itchy, puffy or painful) simply rinsing your eyes by washing your face can immediately reduce hay fever symptoms. Use lukewarm water to wash around your eyes, repeating as necessary during the day.

Depuff eyes quickly

Speaking of puffy eyes, there are some quick home remedies you can try to reduce any swelling. Many swear by keeping cryo balls in the freezer and rolling them over the eyes to drain fluid and reduce redness. If you don’t want to buy another product, try keeping some teaspoons in your freezer and using those instead. They work the same way to restrict undereye blood vessels and reduce puffiness.

Shower later

Notice an increase in symptoms after you go to bed? You might need to change your showering habits. If your daily shower takes place first thing in the morning, it’s likely you’re bringing pollen to bed and depositing it on your pillow. Instead, shampoo in the evening to strip any pollen from your hair to save you changing your pillowcases daily.

Similarly, if you have been outdoors for some time, change your clothes when you return home. This removes allergens like pollen from your person and prevents them from spreading indoors. This works best when followed by a shower.

High and dry

In the warmer months, it can be tempting to air dry your laundry outdoors in a fresh breeze. However, if your clothes line is in a garden or near greenery, you could be trapping pollen in your clothes and bed sheets, further triggering your hay fever symptoms. If you are highly sensitive to pollen, try to opt for drying laundry indoors on a clotheshorse or in a tumble dryer.