Politicians 'at risk of attack' could get up to €5k for enhanced security

Politicians identified as high-risk targets for attack could be given up to €5,000 to spend on beefing up their personal security.

The move comes as a group of around 100 masked men gathered to protest at Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis’ constituency office. The anti-immigrant protest on Tuesday night, organised through far-right social media, was dubbed as being “for men only” and a video shared online showed a discussion on whether the group should also go to the TD’s home.

Numerous attacks

That protest follows a number of other incidents where groups have targeted public representatives at their homes, constituency offices, and online. Amid heightened security fears, politicians are furious that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has yet to sign off on a plan that would see financial help given to those identified as being at risk, and advised by An Garda Siochána to up their personal security.

A spokesperson for Minister Paschal Donohoe said his department is awaiting an updated proposal from the Oireachtas. However, the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said the proposal already submitted by the Oireachtas stands and he is not aware of any request for an updated version.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said it was his understanding and expectation that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) was close to giving approval to the scheme.

“Engagement with the Oireachtas continues on this issue,” a spokesperson for Mr Donohoe said.

“We expect a final, detailed proposal from the Oireachtas shortly, which will be given priority consideration.”

The Irish Examiner has learned that under the proposal, politicians could receive between €3,000 and €5,000 towards funding heightened security measures such as CCTV or alarms.

The money given to each politician would depend on what security measures have been recommended to them.

The Ceann Comhairle said he wants to be in a position to tell the Houses of Oireachtas Commission next week that DPER has sanctioned the spending, which is already within the Oireachtas’ resources.

The proposals have been with Mr Donohoe’s department since a number of weeks before Christmas, and it is understood he is supportive of sanctioning the funding.

Politicians had been advised to get in touch with their local crime prevention officer to carry out a security assessment. It is understood a number of TDs have been classified as high-risk and given recommendations by gardaí to tighten their security.

One minister was forced to have a “discreet” Garda presence at their children’s sporting matches in the past year, due to online threats.

In recent months, junior minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been harassed by a second man which led to gardaí conducting a personal security review and visiting this man.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion, who has been subjected to personal attacks online, said DPER needs to get the funding sorted in the next week before it istoo late and “something serious happens to a politician.”

It’s important whatever solutions have been put forward are put in place as quickly as possible as people will be intimidated out of their job.

Ms Funchion said she previously feared for her life when “an angry mob” rang one of her constituency offices to say they would be coming to see her.

She said she mostly receives personal attacks online, but admitted nasty comments have had a major impact on her daily life.

All female members of the Oireachtas have been invited to a dinner on February 22 with a senior member of An Garda Siochana and psychologist Dr Maureen Gaffney.

The event has been organised by the Ceann Comhairle to give politicians the space to openly discuss their concerns and “get a better understanding of the people who insist this terror on members and to learn about coping strategies.” Earlier this month, a crime prevention information sheet was sent to all TDs urging them to be streetwise to ensure their personal security.

It followed a security incident when bags of excrement were thrown as Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon.