Funerals for Galway crash victims announced as gardaí continue investigations

The second teenage victim of the Bank Holiday Monday crash in Galway involving four students will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Lukas Joyce, 14, from Farmstown, Corrandulla, will be laid to rest in Annaghdown cemetery following requiem mass at noon in St Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown.

On Friday, his classmate Kirsty Bohan, also 14, will be laid to rest at Donaghpatrick in Headford on Friday following her funeral mass at the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at 12 noon.

Two other pupils of Presentation College Headford, a 14-year old girl and a 13-year old boy, are being treated for multiple injuries in hospital.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the single vehicle accident which happened just outside Headford around 5.45am on Monday morning when the car the four teenagers were travelling in collided with a tree.

It is understood gardaí are hoping to speak to the two children who survived the crash in order to help them piece together what happened.

They are also due to examine mobile phones which were found at the scene of the crash in the early hours of Monday morning.

The north Galway town of Headford and surrounding areas is preparing for the funerals later in the week.

Kirsty Bohan, from Ballyfruit close to where the single vehicle accident happened at 5.45am on Monday morning, is survived by her parents Christy and Theresa, and her sisters Martha and Ava, who are also students at Presentation College Headford.

She will repose at Ryders Funeral Home in Headford this Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

The second year student will be laid to rest in Donaghpatrick Cemetery following her requiem mass the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at 12 noon.

Lukas Joyce, who is survived by his parents Joe and Neringa, his grandparents in Lithuania, Vitas and Zita Kelmeliene, aunt and uncles, will repose at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel on Friday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm.

His funeral mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday at St Brendan’s Church in Annaghdown and he will be buried afterwards in the local cemetery.