Unions condemn 'insensitive comments' about teaching gender identity in schools

Minister for Education Norma Foley (centre), John Driscoll, INTO president (right) and Dorothy McGinley, INTO vice president (left) listen to John Boyle, General Secretary of the INTO at the union's annual congress in Killarney. “Schools should and must be inclusive to all. As a union, we are, and will remain an unapologetic advocate for equality," Mr Boyle said. Photo: Moya Nolan

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 13:25
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Primary school teachers have condemned recent “insensitive comments” made by certain school management bodies about the approach to teaching about gender identity in schools.

It follows recent calls from the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA) for children to not be taught about transgender identity. The Irish Muslim Council also backed this call, adding that it is “not appropriate” to teach children about gender identity in primary schools.

The comments provoked a strong public reaction, as well as condemnation from many political leaders, including both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste. At the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) annual congress on Wednesday, delegates added their condemnation as part of a motion passed relating to LGBT+ and inclusivity in primary schools.

They also welcomed the review of the RSE curriculum which forms part of the Department of Education’s statutory guidance. The INTO Equality Committee, working with the INTO LGBT+ Teachers’ Group, surveyed all INTO members across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in 2020 on their experiences as LGBT+ teachers in primary schools. 

The group also surveyed non-LGBT+ teachers about their awareness of LGBT+ issues. Of approximately 5,000 LGBT+ teachers on this island, only 18% in the Republic and 12% in the North are out to staff, parents and pupils in their schools.

Many LGBT+ teachers felt that they could not be open about their sexuality and gender identity in their schools and felt that they may be discriminated against on grounds of their sexual orientation when it comes to employment and promotion opportunities.

“The culture of tolerance, equity, respectful professional discourse, inclusiveness and co-operation must be fostered in a modern education system,” said INTO general secretary John Boyle. 

In that regard there is no room in our schools for prejudice or insensitivity towards staff or students in relation to their gender or with regards to any other equality ground for that matter.

The INTO is proud to represent the many teachers doing “incredible work” to ensure that every pupil and teacher is safe and included in their school community, he added.

“Schools should and must be inclusive to all. As a union, we are, and will remain an unapologetic advocate for equality," Mr Boyle said. 

“Teachers play a key role in educating about diversity and supporting those who may feel vulnerable within our school communities. However, it’s essential that teachers are appropriately supported in this role by their boards of management and by the Department of Education.”

Teachers to ballot for strike action if asked to mark own students' Leaving Cert papers

