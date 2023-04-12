Teachers will take strike action if assistant principal posts not restored

Teachers will ballot for strike action if they are asked to mark their own papers, according to Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) president Liz Farrell.

Speaking in advance of Education Minister Norma Foley’s arrival at the TUI Congress in Cork, she said the issue is “a red line tissue”.

She said: “We will resist this.” Since the idea was first mooted as part of a raft of Leaving Cert reforms, it has been resisted by unions.

She said: “If we are asked to do this, we will ballot on industrial action.

“This will be resisted at all.” She said the TUI broadly supports many of the proposed reforms, and that she couldn’t see the union “stopping the good parts because an awful lot of the good parts we have shaped”.

She said: “We absolutely take ownership of them.

“There's things coming in there, things announced last year, certain things that have been announced this year.

“So, we're totally happy with those.” But she added: “The biggest single redline issue is the State Examination Certification.

“The minute that that is mooted, it will trigger a ballot on industrial action, up to and including strike action.”

Teachers have voted in favour of taking strike action if the Government does not restore assistant principal posts that were withdrawn as cost-saving measures after the banking crisis.

The ballot was taken on Wednesday on the second day of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) conference in Cork.

The unanimous vote was taken after general secretary Michael Gillespie said there had been a “catastrophic drop” in the number of posts of responsibilities available in schools on the department’s payroll.

He said in 2009 there were 3,730 senior assistant principals, but by 2022 this figure had dropped to 2,653.

While that was a drop of 29%, the figures had fallen even further for junior assistant principles. There were 5,493 of them in 2009, but that number had dropped 43% to 3,106.

Addressing delegates on Wednesday morning, Gerry Quinn of the Laois TUI branch said the union wanted half the outstanding posts restored in Budget 2024, and the rest by Budget 2025.

He said: “Our demand is restoration. It’s not a general aspirational motion. It's a very, very specific demand. This is specifically what we want.

“If it's not realised then certain actions will have to be taken, including a ballot of members for a sustained and broad-based campaign of industrial action.”

He added: “The key point here is this is not an aspirational motion. We're deadly serious about this.

“This is about specifics, this is about timelines, and this is about getting this done once and for all within the next two years.”

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie at the conference in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The motion was seconded by TUI executive committee member Noel Cronin, who said if the posts were not restored, initial measures “short of industrial action” would be put in place during the 2023-2024 school year.

Members will then be balloted for a “sustained campaign of industrial action up to and including strike action”, he said.

Mr Cronin told delegates "enough is enough" and that "this has been going on now for 14 years".

“Students are entitled to proper support and services and teachers deserve a proper career structure.

“Without a proper career structure, it isn't any wonder we have a teachers supply crisis.”

Education Minister Norma Foley, who will attend the conference on Wednesday, is expected to face calls for better pay and conditions. She will also face opposition over Leaving Cert reform if she goes ahead with plans to have teachers mark their own students’ exam papers.

She is also to face calls for a cut in the postgraduate masters in education (PME) qualification course for secondary teaching from two years to one year.

The course was increased from one to two years just over 10 years ago but it has proved unpopular because postgraduate student teachers can not work.

Yesterday, Further Education Minister Simon Harris said he favoured the idea of an increase in grant funding for PME students.

The TUI, however, says students would much prefer to be working, especially given the current cost-of-living crisis.