Trial of two teens accused over Garda car ramming upgraded to endangerment of life

The trial of two teenage boys over the repeated ramming of a patrol car carrying two female gardaí in Ballyfermot in Dublin has been upgraded to endangerment of life.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, were further charged on Tuesday with creating the risk of death or serious harm by intentionally colliding stolen cars into the Garda vehicle on the evening of September 19 last.

The Dublin Children's Court heard that the two officers' patrol car was rammed three times after they responded to a report about joyriders.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has also recommended the two defendants should face trial in a higher court with broader sentencing powers.

Gardaí commenced an investigation and made five arrests, and in October, gardaí charged a group of teenage boys.

One of them, now aged 16, was originally accused of unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue and using or being a passenger in another stolen car on the same date. He was also charged with dangerous driving at Cherry Orchard Avenue and criminal damage to the Garda car.

Garda Daniel Matthewson further charged him on Tuesday with two counts of endangerment of the lives of two female gardaí at Cherry Orchard Avenue by driving "aggressively" and colliding into their patrol car.

It is alleged he intentionally or recklessly created a risk of death or serious harm.

The 15-year-old was initially charged with unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue, dangerous driving, in a manner including speed, at Cherry Orchard Avenue, and criminal damage to a Garda car at the same location.

Detective Garda Ronan Coffey charged him with a single count of endangering the lives of the two officers in the same manner. They made no reply to the new charges.

Circuit Court recommended

The DPP recommended they face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, but the boys can ask for their cases to stay in the Children's Court.

Judge Michele Finan ordered a preliminary hearing in July to decide their trial venue. She directed the disclosure of prosecution evidence to the boys' lawyers.

The defence can make submissions under Section 75 of the Children Act, citing the age and maturity of the defendants and any other relevant factors.

A third boy, aged 15, was further charged with being a passenger in two stolen cars on the day of the incidents, and on Tuesday, Judge Finan accepted jurisdiction for his case to stay in the Children's Court. Judge Finan ordered him to appear again in May to enter a plea.

Two other boys avoided court prosecution by being accepted into the Garda juvenile youth diversion programme.