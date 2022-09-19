Garda car involved in collision after responding to dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Garda car involved in collision after responding to dangerous driving incident in Dublin

IE ARCHIVE STOCK GENERIC IMAGE - LAW POLICING GARDAÍ

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 21:51
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to a collision involving a squad car in Ballyfermot, Dublin, this evening to come forward.

Shortly after 7.30pm this evening, gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area. 

"Upon arrival gardaí observed two vehicles driving erratically. Both vehicles failed to stop when requested to do so by gardaí and one vehicle collided with an official Garda vehicle," said a garda spokesperson. 

No injuries were reported during the incident, it was added.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, including those with dash-cam footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

More in this section

Resident threw microwave and drenched Cork homeless hostel's computers with hose Resident threw microwave and drenched Cork homeless hostel's computers with hose
Accused in false imprisonment case remanded for a fortnight Accused in false imprisonment case remanded for a fortnight
Judge strikes out 'unusual prosecution' of Cork garda for careless driving Judge strikes out 'unusual prosecution' of Cork garda for careless driving
Garda stock

Two women and two men arrested as  investigation into 2010 Limerick murder continues

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s