Garda car involved in collision after responding to dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to a collision involving a squad car in Ballyfermot, Dublin, this evening to come forward.
Shortly after 7.30pm this evening, gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area.
"Upon arrival gardaí observed two vehicles driving erratically. Both vehicles failed to stop when requested to do so by gardaí and one vehicle collided with an official Garda vehicle," said a garda spokesperson.
No injuries were reported during the incident, it was added.
Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, including those with dash-cam footage.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
"Investigations are ongoing."