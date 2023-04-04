Gardaí will cooperate for Biden visit but may withdraw labour over roster row

Garda middle management will withdraw their labour if a resolution is not found to a current dispute over rosters but will not do so during President Joe Biden’s visit.

Gardaí will co-operate "under protest" during Mr Biden's visit, General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) Antoinette Cunningham said.

But cooperation during the US president’s visit was without future guarantees on cooperation on further VIP visits, she said.

She said that individual members have indicated their withdrawal of labour on a particular day if a resolution is not found and the dispute continues to escalate.

Four protest Days of Action are also planned to continue to highlight health, safety and welfare concerns around the Garda rosters issue.

“The conference also agreed that the above actions would be set aside if meaningful internal negotiations take place on rosters,” Ms Cunnigham said.

The AGSI has raised concerns about the garda roster, adopted in 2019 which it says have trapped gardaí in unpredictable and unsuitable working hours. Overtime terms are also understood to be a concern for some garda members.

“We will write to the Garda Commissioner this afternoon indicating that we will cooperate with the visit of the VIP the President of the United States next week but under protest and without a guarantee of cooperation for future VIP visits," Ms Cunnigham said.

“This will be followed in the coming months with the continued highlighting of us on health, safety and welfare grounds on the effect that this lack of roster certainty is having on the membership that we represent and in that regard we will take a day of protest action one a month for the next four months in May, June, July and August and we will protest outside the Department or Dáil Éireann and outside the Commissioner's Office in Garda HQ."

She said that the Garda Commissioner's steadfast position on the dispute is causing stress and anxiety to AGSI members and is having an adverse effect on their well being.

“We would urge him [Garda Commissioner Drew Harris] when he comes here today to try and find a forum where we can all get into dialogue.

“It’s the only way this dispute is going to be resolved, is through dialogue," she said.

If the Commissioner gives us an internal meaningful negotiating forum we will set aside all of these days of action.

“Very firmly, I’d like to reassure the public that [...] the visit next week there is no disruption to any public service.

“The days of action will be done by way of members on annual leave. There will be no disruption."