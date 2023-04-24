Pressure on Government for external judge-led Gsoc probe

Pressure is mounting on the Government to instigate an external, judge-led investigation amid concerns over the integrity of the Gsoc, the Garda watchdog.

A “crisis of confidence” has emerged, according to the Garda Representative Association, following the resignation of a senior investigator at Gsoc.

He claimed he told colleagues he had attended a party with Gerard “The Monk” Hutch the night he walked free from court having being acquitted of the murder of Kinahan member David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency hotel in 2016.

It emerged over the weekend the investigator, who has worked for Gsoc for seceral years, lives near Hutch’s relative, which led to them striking up a friendship.

Justice Minister Simon Harris is awaiting an internal Gsoc report which is due early this week, however, there has been criticism over the watchdog carrying out an investigation into its own organisation.

Calls for action

There have also been calls to widen the scope of any inquiry to examine files and get a clear understanding of what sensitive data and information the individual may have had access to.

Questions have also been raised after it emerged the officer was involved in the investigation surrounding the circumstances of the tragic death of Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, the senior investigating officer of the Regency Hotel murder.

Although the officer may not have committed any offence, senior sources last night were expecting some form of Garda investigation into the matter.

The view within Government is to establish “all of the facts first” and wait to see if there is a role for gardaí to investigate before consideration is given to an external review of the matter.

President of the Garda Representative Association, Brendan O’Connor has said a criminal investigation should not be ruled out if anything “untoward” emerges.

“We have to look at the cases that have been investigated by the individual and what the outcomes are and what information they had access to, and timelines, and see if there is an issue there in relation to the length investigations are taking.

The initial concern for our members is related to security and data protection. This is much more than a conflict of interest. This is a crisis of confidence that is emerging. And what we need to do is see the full facts laid bare, every aspect.

Mr O’Connor said there is also a need to look at what vetting procedures are in place in relation to the appointment of officers and ongoing vetting.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has called for a meeting with Minister Harris over the Gsoc revelations.

AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham has said public trust and confidence in Gsoc is important and called for an external investigation.

The Labour Party’s justice spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has also backed calls for an external investigation and has written to Mr Harris on the matter.

Asked if he had any concerns that the revelations could give rise to a risk of the integrity of Garda systems or Garda investigations being compromised, Mr O’Ríordáin said this is the worry.

He said there can’t be a scenario where somebody who is dealing with sensitive Garda material, is investigating gardaí, is also socialising “in that world.”