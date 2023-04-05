Gardaí need tasers for protection in 'more violent' society, says AGSI

Gardaí have called for tasers as protection amid escalating violence in society.

Edward Monaghan, Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) member, said that last year, 285 gardaí were assaulted and he believes that arming gardaí with tasers would offer some protection from violence.

“We call on the [Garda] Commissioner to introduce the less lethal form of tasers,” Mr Monaghan said at the 45th AGSI conference.

“It’s most certainly necessary. I work in frontline policing myself and society is definitely becoming more violent. You see the instance in Ballyfermot recently where a gang effectively took over the street. That’s extremely intimidating, not just for the public but for members of An Garda Síochana as well who are surrounded by 20, 30 individuals.

“We’re looking for any form of support if we have members out there that need assistance."

Mr Monaghan called for a “graduated response” with mobile units like the road traffic policing unit being the first to be armed with tasers.

But Caiman Tracy, AGSI member from Limerick, said that tasers are classified as a firearm and arming gardaí is currently contrary to garda policy.

Garda rosters

Meanwhile, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned mid-ranking gardaí that not showing up to work in protest over roster issues is a "very serious step to take".

It comes after the AGSI outlined multiple measures of protest in a dispute relating to a roster established during the covid-19 pandemic.

The AGSI has issued a mandate that individual members may indicate their withdrawal of labour on a particular day if a resolution is not found and the dispute continues to escalate, in a process referred to as a "blue flu".