More than 250 deportation orders signed since start of the year

More than 250 deportation orders have been signed so far this year, latest figures from the Department of Justice show.

Up to March 20, 256 deportation orders were signed compared to 528 orders for the whole of 2022. The largest proportion of those who received a signed deportation order are from Albania (97), followed by Georgia at 39.

Of the 528 deportation orders signed last year, 248 people have been confirmed as having been removed from Ireland under various immigration processes.

Deportation orders were not enforced during the covid-19 pandemic, except in cases where an individual was a threat to national security or whose presence in Ireland would be “contrary to the public interest”, a spokesman for the department said.

With the lifting of covid restrictions and a return to more normal travel at the end of July last year, these processes recommenced.

The news comes as a Department of Justice discussion paper said the majority of Irish deportation orders were never carried out. Figures from the discussion paper show that in the years leading up to the covid pandemic, only between 15% and 45% of deportation orders were actually carried out.

“When issued with a deportation order, the person concerned is required to remove themselves from the State. Many people comply with this and leave the country,” a spokesman for the department said.

The discussion paper said deportation would never be a direct solution to reducing strains on the immigration system and could only ever act as a “deterrent”.

Doras refugee and migrant rights group chief executive John Lannon said the group was concerned at the prospect of using the deportation order process as a deterrent.

We recognise that there are many situations that can lead to deportations. But for asylum-seekers, in particular, who have spent many years waiting for a final determination on their case, it can be a cruel end to the lives they have built here.

“We are concerned that deportations might now be used by the Government as an attempt to deter others from seeking asylum here in Ireland,” he said.

Mr Lannon said this would have no impact on the numbers seeking protection here and would only cause distress for the individuals involved.

“The focus of Government needs to be on ensuring they have a coherent long-term strategy for the reception and accommodation of people seeking protection here, and for the successful integration of refugees and migrants who make Ireland their home,” he said.

In November, several measures were implemented to speed up the process of assessing international protection applications.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said last month: "If you come to our country and you have a right for protection, you will get that certainty. But if you come to our country illegally, you get asked to leave."

The Department of Justice confirmed a 55% increase in staffing at the International Protection Office (IPO) since 2019, bringing the number of staff from 143 to 221, which they say has resulted in a “substantial increase” in recommendations made by the IPO.

Nasc, the migrant and refugee rights centre chief executive Fiona Hurley said the centre had not received any information from the department to explain the basis for different deportations, however, she noted it was “plausible” that last year’s figures were impacted by the Regularisation of Long Term Undocumented Migrants scheme, which saw more than 8,000 people apply.