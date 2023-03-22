Verona Murphy to vote against Government on eviction ban motion

Independent TD Verona Murphy has confirmed that she will be voting against the Government in Wednesday evening's eviction ban vote.

Ms Murphy, who is part of the regional group of Independents, met Housing Minister Darragh O´Brien on Wednesday morning to raise remaining concerns she had around some of the demands put forward by the group.

She said she had sought a reduction in densities required by the 2009 guidelines to allow for viable development.

However, she said the new guidelines make no mention of viability as a planning consideration nor do they reduce the densities for towns such as Wexford.

"The proposed guidelines actually seek to increase densities not reduce them," she said.

"These proposals demonstrate that the Government does not understand the fundamental issue in housing supply.

You cannot solve a problem if you do not recognise it exists.

"If the proposals as provided today by the minister are implemented the supply problem will only get worse."

She said that in adopting this strategy the Government will not be able to deliver on its commitment to the regional group in relation to viability and planning permissions will remain inactivated.

"In these circumstances, I cannot support the government motion today and I will be voting no," she said.

Ms Murphy follows former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry who confirmed in the Dáil that he will also be voting against the Government.

• Of the eight members of the regional group, five are now expected to vote with the Government.

Sean Canney, Cathal Berry, Michael Lowry, Denis Naughten, and Matt Shanahan will support the Coalition's counter-motion after receiving reassurances from the Housing Minister.

Peter Fitzpatrick has said he will vote against the Government, while Noel Grealish will not be present for the ballot.