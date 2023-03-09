Arrest made after man left in critical condition following Kildare assault

Arrest made after man left in critical condition following Kildare assault
(PA)
Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 22:34
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An arrest has been made after a man aged in his 40s was left in a critical condition after being assaulted in Co Kildare.

The man was discovered with serious injuries at 10.30am on Wednesday outside a home in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where his condition has been described as critical.

The scene at Piercetown has been preserved pending a technical examination.

A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of the investigation.

He is being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Those with information is being asked to make it available by contacting Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

