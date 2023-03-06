Mid-ranking gardaí to begin industrial action next week

Frontline Garda supervisors are set to discuss “all forms of industrial action” next month in a worsening row with Garda commissioner Drew Harris over a new roster system.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) is to start the first of a number of “days of action” next Monday in which 100 representatives will march on Garda Headquarters and hand in a letter to Mr Harris spelling out their concerns.

The mid-ranking gardaí will be demonstrating on their day off and those taking part will not be wearing their Garda uniform, the association has said.

The roster row escalated in January, when AGSI criticised the commissioner for referring the matter to a formal dispute-resolution process rather than continuing in talks.

Last October, both the AGSI and the Garda Representative Association rejected the proposed rosters, citing impacts on work-life balance, family-friendly working, and take-home pay.

AGSI held an emergency meeting in Athlone, where representatives agreed to take a series of actions and, if matters are not addressed, to discuss “a mandate for all forms of industrial action” at the annual conference next month.

While Garda associations cannot strike, members themselves, in the past, have individually agreed to “withdraw their service”, as they did in 2016.

“We are not allowed to go on strike,” said AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham, adding that the association has previously “listened” to members seeking to withdraw their service.

She said: “The membership is angry, upset, and frustrated that just over five weeks from now they do not know what their work pattern is.

"In March 2020 members moved overnight to a new roster to police the covid-19 pandemic and undertakings by the Garda commissioner that we would return to our normal working patterns have not been honoured.”

Ms Cunningham added: “AGSI have sought that roster negotiations are reopened but the Garda commissioner has refused to allow this.”

There is believed to be some surprise and confusion inside Garda Headquarters at the move.