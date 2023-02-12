Dog walkers urged to take care as RNLI rescue two people in two weeks

Dun Laoghaire RNLI had two callouts this weekend. Picture: Dun Laoighaire RNLI

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 18:42
Michelle McGlynn

It has been a busy weekend for the volunteer crew at Dun Laoghaire RNLI, with two callouts made.

At around 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon, they received a call about a man who had been out walking his dog and had been cut off by the tide at Sandymount.

His dog had run into the water and the man had gone to get him.

The tide came in quickly and the man became trapped on a sandbank with his clothes soaked up to his chest.

When the alarm was raised, the crew arrived on the scene within five minutes.

A crew member left the lifeboat and checked on the condition of the man and the dog.

The pair were taken onboard the lifeboat and brought ashore, where they were met by members of the Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard.

Two weeks ago, there was a similar callout for a woman and her dog in the same location.

"What catches many people out who walk in this area, is just how fast the tide comes in and also, that it approaches from behind," said Dun Laoghaire RNLI Helm, Laura Jackson.

You can get into difficulty so quickly and when you look up, you are surrounded by water and unsure of the depth. It can be quite disorientating.

This morning, at around 8.21am, the crew received another callout to assist a man who had fallen on rocks at Poolbeg.

Dublin Fire Service were on the scene and the lifeboat crew were called as access to the injured man was only possible by water.

Working together, the two teams were able to transfer the man from the rocks to the Fire Service's rescue craft.

The man was brought to a nearby slipway where he received further medical attention.

"We hope both casualties and our four-legged one recover well from the incidents," said Ms Jackson.


