Schoolchildren get too much homework, says Taoiseach, but dismisses outright ban

Schoolchildren do get too much homework but an outright ban is not the right way to go, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar was asked his view after President Michael D Higgins suggested their time would be better suited to more creative endeavors.

In an interview on Newstalk, Mr Varadkar said, "I guess I'd have to talk to Minister [for Education, Norma] Foley about that and we haven't had a chance to discuss it.

“I think definitely kids can have too much homework, you know, you could have a long day in class, get home in the early evening and then face three hours of homework.

"I remember that when I was a kid staying up very late to do homework.

"So, I think there was definitely a place for homework, but we need to make sure that there isn't too much of it."

While on the topic of President Michael D Higgins being seen to interfere in the policy of Government, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, the "President's contributions are always welcome."

There's been much discussion over the future of school curriculums and where homework would fit in there, with educationalists split on the correct balance.