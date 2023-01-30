Dáil debate on nursing home refunds row delayed by week despite 'emergency session' call

TDs must wait a week before being able to debate allegations that the State deliberately denied payment of up to €12bn in refunds to people illegally charged nursing home fees, despite “emergency sessions” being sought.

The delay in the hearings, as demanded, follows a request from officials in the Department of Health for time to gather relevant documents relating to an alleged strategy to deny the funds to vulnerable patients and their families.

The Government has been on the back foot since the story first emerged on Sunday and in a bid to quell the mounting political controversy has called on Attorney General Rossa Fanning to “look into this issue”.

At a meeting of the Dáil Business Committee on Monday afternoon, it was agreed to hold the Dáil session next week to allow the Department of Health “collate information”.

TDs reluctantly agreed to allowing the officials time to gather the information after Rural Independent TDs, led by Verona Murphy, had sought the urgent session in the Dáil to discuss.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ms Murphy said: “This is incredibly serious. What we have here is a deliberate strategy to deny people, many of whom would not have the means to sue the State, from what they were owed.

"We need answers and urgently by way of emergency sittings in the Dáil and at the Public Accounts Committee.”

“I am requesting that the Public Accounts Committee be convened today to discuss the serious allegations that inferred the State deliberately agreed a secret plan to block refunds of illegal nursing home charges,” Ms Murphy requested of PAC chair Brian Stanley.

The Oireachtas Health Committee is also gearing up to examine this matter on foot of a demand from Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane.

Leading Government figures including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin (both former health ministers) have denied any knowledge of a strategy to deny payments to those illegally charged nursing home fees.

Mr Martin denied any knowledge of a strategy to deny refunds of illegally charged nursing home fees to patients by the State when he was health minister between 2000 and 2004.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for Mr Martin said the Tánaiste “would not have been aware of any legal strategy or memo on nursing home charges”.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said he was never a party to a legal strategy in relation to nursing home charges.

He did not receive the so-called ‘stealth’ memo in relation to the handling of legal claims around refunds over the State’s failure to provide nursing home care to older people, he said.

Other sources have said that memo, as reported in the media, was not presented to the Economic Management Council in 2011 — which comprised of then taoiseach Enda Kenny, tánaiste Eamon Gilmore, and finance ministers Brendan Howlin and Michael Noonan.

The Taoiseach added he was "never party to a strategy devising or agreeing a legal strategy in relation to nursing home charges".