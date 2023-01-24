Unicef calls on countries to prioritise Ukrainian children's integration into education

Almost a year of war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than 5m children.

That’s the warning from Unicef, which is calling on host countries to prioritise the integration of Ukrainian refugee children into national education systems across all education levels.

Towards the end of December, 13,753 Ukrainian pupils had been enrolled in schools across Ireland. Of these, 8,823 are in primary schools while 4,930 are in secondary schools. Their integration into Irish schools is being assisted by Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT).

On the International Day of Education today, Unicef has called for increased support to ensure children do not fall further behind in their education.

“The impact of 11 months of conflict only compounds the two years of lost learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than eight years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.”

“Schools and early childhood education settings provide a crucial sense of structure and safety to children, and missing out on learning could have lifelong consequences,” said Afshan Khan, Unicef Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

“There is no pause button. It is not an option to simply postpone children’s education and come back to it once other priorities have been addressed, without risking the future of an entire generation.”

Inside Ukraine, Unicef is working with the Government to help get children back to learning, in classrooms when it is deemed safe, and through online or community-based alternatives if in-person learning is not possible.

While more than 1.9m children were accessing online learning opportunities, and 1.3m children enrolled in a combination of in-person and online, recent attacks against electricity and other energy infrastructure have caused widespread blackouts.

“Unicef will continue working with the Government of Ukraine and the host countries’ Governments to deliver solutions to help children in conflict areas and those who have been displaced from their homes to continue their education,” Ms Khan said.

The situation outside of Ukraine is also concerning, according to Unicef, with an estimated two out of three Ukrainian refugee children not currently enrolled in their host country’s education system.

This is due to several factors, including stretched education capacities and the fact that many refugee families opted for online learning as they hoped to be able to return home quickly.

Department of Education

A spokesman for the Department of Education said current enrolment figures indicate there remains “some capacity” in the school system, most notably at primary level.

However, there are already “pressure points” and the department is anticipating “significant challenges” in ensuring sufficient school places are available for 2023, particularly at post-primary level.

“These challenges are driven by continued arrivals, the relocation of existing Ukrainian students around the country, and over 1,000 Ukrainian students currently in sixth class who will require post-primary school places in September 2023.”

The department continues to work closely with the Department of Children to, where possible, match new arrivals with existing school capacity, he added.

“Additionally, the department is working to identify further required solutions to ensure that the necessary provision is in place.”