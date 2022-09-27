Price of petrol and diesel to go up by 2c per litre

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are announcing a near €11bn budget package that Mr Donohoe said will "make a difference" to families.

The budget will aim to protect families and small businesses from the worst of the raging cost-of-living crisis.

Addressing the Dáil, Mr Donohoe said Budget 2023 must be a "cost of living budget" helping families and businesses to get by.

Budget 2023 - At a glance

€3,200 increase in the income tax standard rate cut-off point for all earners, from €36,800 to €40,000 for single individuals and from €45,800 to €49,000 for married couples and civil partners.

Main tax credits (personal, employee, earned income) raised by €75

2% increase in USC band ceiling from €21,295 to €22,920

Help to Buy extended at current rates until the end of 2024

A new tax credit for renters of €500 a year confirmed. Pre-letting expenses for landlords doubled to €10,000 and the time a property must be vacant reduced from 12 to six months.

Vacant Homes Tax introduced, will apply to homes occupied for less than 30 days a year and charged at a rate three times the Local Property Tax

New Residential Zoned Land Tax

Residential development stamp duty refund scheme is being extended to the end of 2025

Carbon tax increase of €7.50 a tonne from October 12. Price of petrol and diesel will go up by 2c per litre. Government is reducing the National Oil Reserves Agency levy to 0% to offset the cost. This is worth 2c a litre.

Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) to be introduced and will give back 40% of increased cost of electricity bill. A monthly cap of €10,000 will apply. It will be calculated by comparing average unit prices from 2021 to 2022

He pointed to the recent challenges posed by Brexit, Covid-19 and, more recently, the war in Ukraine.

“The onset of the war in Ukraine has sent shockwaves throughout the global economy.

This shock is most clearly evident in energy and commodity markets, where prices surged at the onset of the war and have remained high.

“The inflationary pressures from energy have been further compounded by the imbalance between demand and supply that emerged as the economy reopened at the start of the year.

“Consumers released substantial pent-up demand as restrictions were eased, while supply chain bottlenecks prevented firms from keeping up with that demand.”

The Department of Finance estimates inflation of 8.5% this year and 7% next year. Mr Donohoe said that headline inflation is now at a high not seen in decades.

Currently, public debt amounts to €44k per person in Ireland - totaling €225bn.

The cost of one-off measures in the Budget will be €4.1bn while core budget measures will cost €6.9bn. The total budget announced today is €11bn.

INCOME TAX

A tax package of over €1.1bn has been announced.

Mr Donohoe announced a €3,200 increase in the income tax standard rate cut-off point for all earners, from €36,800 to €40,000 for single individuals and from €45,800 to €49,000 for married couples and civil partners.

Mr Donohoe has also indicated that a third rate of income tax is set to be introduced as part of Budget 2024 as had been suggested by Fine Gael.

"Were the Government to opt for the introduction of a third rate of income tax, it would require considerable changes to the systems in both the Revenue Commissioners and payroll providers, changes that will need significant lead-time to implement. We are advised that this could be done for January 2024."

Meanwhile, the main tax credits - personal, employee and earned income credit - will increase by €75.

The Home Carer Tax Credit will also increase by €100 to support stay-at-home parents.

Mr Donohoe has also increased the 2% USC band ceiling from €21,295 to €22,920. He also announced that the reduced rate of USC concession for medical card holders is being extended for another year.

Mr Donohoe said one of his "core objectives" is to ensure that workers "do not find themselves in a position where they pay more income tax solely because of inflation.

"There are so many people who work hard, but whose earnings push them outside of access to social welfare benefits. We need to help them too, we need to put money back into their pocket," Mr Donohoe told the Dáil.

HOUSING

A new tax credit of €500 per annum for renters in the private rented sector is being introduced for those who are not in receipt of any other State housing support.

Only one credit may be claimed per person per year, however it is proposed that the value of the credit will be doubled in the case of married couples and civil partners.

It is proposed that the credit may be claimed “n year” in the years 2023 to 2023 and that, in addition, it may be claimed for 2022 from early in 2023.

The permanent cost of this measure, renters tax credit, is estimated at €200 million per annum.

There will also be an extension of Help to Buy scheme to December 31, 2024.

Extensions of the Living City Initiative to December 31, 2027 - acceleration of relief for owner-occupiers so that it can be claimed as a deduction from total income of 15% of the total eligible expenditure in each of the first six years and 10% for the seventh year and carry forward of relief for owner-occupiers.

For landlords, the Government has agreed in Budget 2023 to increase the eligible expenditure limit for pre-letting expenses for landlords to €10,000 and halve the vacancy period to six months.

It had been mooted in recent weeks but landlords will not see the tax they pay on rental income reduced as part of the budget.

Also, a vacant homes tax will be introduced in 2023. The tax will apply to residential properties which are occupied for less than 30 days in a 12 month period.

There will also be an extension of Residential Development Stamp Duty Refund Scheme to end-2025.

A new levy of 10% on certain concrete products at point of first supply.

CARBON TAX

Carbon taxes will increase again on October 12 but Mr Donohoe introduced a number of offsets to prevent the cost of a litre of fuel at the pumps from going up.

The rate per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for petrol and diesel will go up from €41 to €48.50 per tonne as set out in the Finance Act 2020.

This will mean that there will be an increase of just over two cent VAT inclusive per litre of petrol and diesel.

However, he said the Government is proposing to offset this carbon tax hike with a reduction to zero of the National Oil Reserve Agency (NORA) levy which amounts to 2 cent per litre.

EXCISE

A 50c hike has been placed on the packet of 20 cigarettes under Budget 2023.

However, there will be no increase in excise on alcohol.

To support cider producers, the Government is granting up to 50% excise relief to independent small producers of cider and pear cider, also known as 'perry'.

Mr Donohoe said the Government is committed to support the nighttime economy, "not just our hospitality sector, but also the many musicians, venues, event operators and organisers who are integral to creating a vibrant cultural life".

He announced a cut from €110 to €55 in the cost of applying for a Special Exemption Order, which late night venues require to operate.

