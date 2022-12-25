In Pictures: Thousands brave the cold for Christmas Day charity and memorial swims nationwide

In Pictures: Thousands brave the cold for Christmas Day charity and memorial swims nationwide

Over a 100 hundred swimmers at the 24th annual Dunwanway Christmas swim in aid of the Dunmanway cancer unit CUH at Inchydoney beach in West Cork . Picture Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 25 Dec, 2022 - 14:30
Steven Heaney

With conditions calm and relatively bright in most parts of the country, thousands of swimmers braved the cold waters of the Atlantic and Irish Seas this morning for charity Christmas Day swim events.

Hundreds turned out at Cork's Myrtleville beach from the early morning, where sea temperatures hovered around the 10C mark - more or less the same as the air temperature.

There was some teas, coffees, and even some mulled wines on hand for those who completed their swim.

Swimmers Enjoying the 47th annual Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand in Courtmacsherry. Picture: Martin Walsh.
Swimmers Enjoying the 47th annual Christmas Day swim at Broadstrand in Courtmacsherry. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Many more charity and memorial swims took place at other popular beaches in the county including at Garrylucas, Rosscarbery, Fountainstown, Courtmacsherry and Inchydoney near Clonakilty.

The crowds at Inchydney this morning. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The crowds at Inchydney this morning. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Swimmers who took part in the 10th annual Danny Crowley memorial Christmas swim at Myrtleville, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Swimmers who took part in the 10th annual Danny Crowley memorial Christmas swim at Myrtleville, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Pictured at the annual Christmas swim at Garrylucas Co Cork was Emma Fitzgerald, Meggan Barrett, Padraig Crowley and Garry and Shirley Barrett from Innishannon. Picture: Denis Boyle
Pictured at the annual Christmas swim at Garrylucas Co Cork was Emma Fitzgerald, Meggan Barrett, Padraig Crowley and Garry and Shirley Barrett from Innishannon. Picture: Denis Boyle

In Kerry, hundreds more turned out for the annual swims in Fenit and at for the Banna Rescue swim at Banna beach, while in Killarney, a huge crowd took part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim at Dundag on Muckross Lake to support the charity AWARE.

Swimmers at the annual Christmas Day swim in Fenit. Picture: Moss Joe brown
Swimmers at the annual Christmas Day swim in Fenit. Picture: Moss Joe brown

In the Frame: Brave souls taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake in Killarney. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
In the Frame: Brave souls taking part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim, at Dundag, Muckross Lake in Killarney. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

In Galway, COPE held its yearly swim by the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill.

In Dublin, swimmers threw themselves into the Irish sea in Portmarnock, the Forty Foot in Sandycove, and at several other sea swimming spots.

Santas Ken Ragin and Philip Airey at the Forty Foot this morning. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Santas Ken Ragin and Philip Airey at the Forty Foot this morning. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Santa Patrick Corkery and Snowman Mark Earley pictured at the Christmas swim at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos 
Santa Patrick Corkery and Snowman Mark Earley pictured at the Christmas swim at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos 

Participants at the Christmas Day swim at Portmarnock Beach. Picture: Maxpix Dublin.
Participants at the Christmas Day swim at Portmarnock Beach. Picture: Maxpix Dublin.

