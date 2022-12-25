In Pictures: Thousands brave the cold for Christmas Day charity and memorial swims nationwide

With conditions calm and relatively bright in most parts of the country, thousands of swimmers braved the cold waters of the Atlantic and Irish Seas this morning for charity Christmas Day swim events.
Hundreds turned out at Cork's Myrtleville beach from the early morning, where sea temperatures hovered around the 10C mark - more or less the same as the air temperature.
There was some teas, coffees, and even some mulled wines on hand for those who completed their swim.
Many more charity and memorial swims took place at other popular beaches in the county including at Garrylucas, Rosscarbery, Fountainstown, Courtmacsherry and Inchydoney near Clonakilty.
In Kerry, hundreds more turned out for the annual swims in Fenit and at for the Banna Rescue swim at Banna beach, while in Killarney, a huge crowd took part in the Annual Charity Christmas Day Swim at Dundag on Muckross Lake to support the charity AWARE.
In Galway, COPE held its yearly swim by the Blackrock diving tower in Salthill.
In Dublin, swimmers threw themselves into the Irish sea in Portmarnock, the Forty Foot in Sandycove, and at several other sea swimming spots.