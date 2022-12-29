State papers: Irish diplomats concerned about possible IRA involvement in shooting of loyalist leader at UB40 concert

An attempted murder of notorious loyalist terrorist, Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair at a pop concert in Belfast raised concerns in the Irish Government because of fears of IRA involvement in the daring attack.

The release of top-secret files on the Northern Ireland peace process show members of the Anglo-Irish Secretariat in Belfast were anxious to establish who was behind the attempted assassination of Adair while he attended a concert by UB40 in the Botanic Gardens in May 1999.

The murder attempt on the leader of the Ulster Freedom Fighters was only foiled as a result of damp ammunition used in the incident.

Adair claimed he received a graze on the head from a bullet while attending the concert.

The paramilitary leader had been the first person in the North to be jailed for directing terrorism.

Although he had received a 16-year prison sentence for the offence, he had been released early from the Maze Prison under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement at the time of attending the concert.

Newly-released documents show Irish officials were concerned about a possible IRA role in the attack on the UFF leader because it occurred during a critical phase of the Northern Ireland peace process when an IRA ceasefire had been restored.

Denying responsibility

“There have been no authoritative statements from Republican quarters denying responsibility for the incident, apart from denials attributed to 'Republican sources' in media reports at the weekend,” one official noted.

It was also recorded that some media reports suggested dissident loyalist elements were behind the attack.

Officials also highlighted how the RUC was coming under pressure to attribute the attack to some group while John White of the Ulster Democratic Party, which had links to the UFF, blamed the attack on the IRA.

However, it was also noted that Republican officials had denied attempting to shoot Adair as some media outlets hinted that the attack was linked to a drugs feud.

Files released by the National Archives also show concern by the Government about the impact another loyalist paramilitary leader, Billy 'King Rat' Wright, might have had on other prisoners after his transfer to the Maze Prison.

Irish officials raised their concern with Northern Ireland Prison Service chief executive Alan Shannon in April 1997 as Wright, as leader of the Loyalist Volunteer Force, was staunchly opposed to the peace process.

However, Mr Shannon claimed his officials were “between a rock and a hard place” on the question of Wright’s prison accommodation.

Irish diplomats felt Wright’s position among loyalist paramilitaries would be strengthened, which would threaten the ceasefire by groups such as the UFF.

However, it was pointed out to them that Wright was “already a powerful figure” among such groups.

Wright and other LVF prisoners were housed in the same prison block as INLA members but in a different wing.

He was murdered by a group of INLA prisoners at the Maze on December 27, 1997, as he sat in a prison van waiting to be transferred internally within the prison.