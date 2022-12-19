JFK's grandnephew appointed Specials Envoy to Northern Ireland

A grandnephew of President John F Kennedy has been appointed as Special Envoy to Northern Ireland.

Announcing the appointment of Joe Kennedy III as special envoy, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said he would be tasked with “advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland to the benefit of all communities as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland."

Welcoming the appointment, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin said it is a clear demonstration of President Joe Biden's direct engagement with Ireland as well as the enduring US commitment to supporting peace in, and building the prosperity of, Northern Ireland.

"Special Envoy Kennedy’s appointment comes as we prepare to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, an opportunity to look forward in the spirit of 10 April 1998 – with hopefully progress between the UK and EU feeding into new optimism.

"I look forward to working with Special Envoy Kennedy as he helps ensure everyone in Northern Ireland realise their full potential, best achieved through sustained investment in stability, in prosperity, and in the futures of the next generation of young people in Northern Ireland," Mr Martin said.