Body of Pte Seán Rooney to be flown home today

The body of a soldier who was killed in an ambush by a “hostile mob” while on UN peacekeeping duty in Lebanon will be flown home on Sunday.

Private Seán Rooney's remains will be brought home by the Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft, departing Beirut at 4pm local time (2pm Irish time).

There will be a solemn UN ceremony held to honour Pte Rooney in Beirut Airport prior to his departure, following which he will be brought to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel.

His remains will be reunited with his family on Monday.

Pte Rooney, 23, was killed after he and his comrades, members of 121st Infantry Battalion, Unifil, were attacked at about 9.15pm Irish time, 11.15pm local time on Wednesday in a village just south of Beirut.

He was travelling in a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel from their base in southern Lebanon, northbound along the coastal highway to Beirut, when it encountered a roadblock in the Al-Aqbieh area, just outside the group’s area of operations.

Tragically, the convoy, which was on an administrative run, was escorting to the airport two soldiers who had been granted compassionate leave to return to Ireland following family bereavements.

The two white jeeps with UN markings came under small arms fire in Al-Aqbieh. One jeep managed to escape but the second jeep came under sustained fire and is believed to have crashed into a building and overturned.

Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh in East Cork, suffered serious injuries in the attack. Two other soldiers who received minor injuries in the ambush have been released from hospital and are back safely in UNP 2-45 (Irish Camp Shamrock).

Speaking to RTÉ on Sunday, Employment Minister Simon Coveney said Trooper Kearney is "doing well" given the seriousness of his injuries.

"The news there is more optimistic than it has been to date. He's making progress. He's breathing again now independently. His head injuries are being managed," said Mr Coveney.