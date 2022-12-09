Government to fund additional 122 garda vehicles in 2023

An extra €4.3m is set to be announced by the Government for the purchase of 122 new vehicles for the gardaí in 2023.

Budget 2023 already allocated €10m for up to 270 new cars for the garda fleet next year, but Justice Minister Heather Humphreys is to announce the additional funding today with the combined €15m investment now funding up to 400 vehicles.

The resources provided by the Government to An Garda Síochána have reached unprecedented levels, with an allocation of €1.952bn in 2021, over €2bn in 2022 and €2.14bn in 2023.

The extra money has been made available through supplementary estimates for 2022.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said the funding will 'further modernise and expand the garda fleet right across the country'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Budget 2023 allocation includes increased recruitment to strengthen the force, with funding provided for 1,000 extra gardaí and 400 garda staff next year.

The continuing investment in vehicles is intended to ensure that An Garda Síochána has a modern, effective and fit-for-purpose fleet and that officers can be mobile, visible and responsive on the roads and in the community to prevent and tackle crime.

A new garda recruitment campaign will also take place early next year to ensure a strong pipeline of recruits into the Garda College in Templemore.

Ms Humphreys said the extra funding will modernise and expand the garda fleet right across the country.

She said: “The Government is committed to building stronger, safer communities and supporting An Garda Síochána as they keep our communities safe and tackle crime.

I am delighted to confirm this additional funding today to further modernise and expand the garda fleet right across the country.

“Continuing investment in An Garda Síochána will ensure they have the tools, infrastructure, and equipment they need to fight crime and build stronger, safer communities.

“Investing in garda vehicles is also an investment in high-visibility policing across the country — which is crucial to ensuring that people feel safe and are safe.”

She said she also looks forward to increased recruitment into An Garda Síochána next year, with money allocated for 1,000 new recruits and 400 garda staff in Budget 2023.

Last week saw a new class of 92 start in Templemore and that will accelerate next year with 200 recruits entering the College every 11 weeks, she added.

As of November 30, there are 3,298 vehicles assigned to the garda fleet — an increase of 26% since the end of 2015, when the fleet was 2,616.