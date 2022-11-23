Man, 60s, and woman 40s, arrested in Dublin as part of organised crime probe

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested in Dublin as part of a crack-down on organised crime.
As part of Operation Thor Winter phase 2022/2023, an operation was put in place by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by units from the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Eastern Region, and North Western Region to target people suspected to be involved in high-volume theft crime and other offences.
"During the course of this operation a male in his 60s and a female in her 40s were arrested this morning in Dublin," said a garda spokesperson.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Organised and Serious Crime said: "Operation Thor which was launched in October, 2022 continues to target organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and crime trends.
"This operation is focussed on reducing harm to the community through the co-ordination of garda resources".