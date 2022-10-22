Appeal for accommodation as Ukrainian refugees sleep in Dublin Airport after Citywest closure

The Government is appealing to hotels, owners of buildings and the public to offer their homes to accommodate Ukrainian refugees as it is understood that 33 refugees were forced to sleep in Dublin Airport overnight.

This follows warnings from the Government that the State can no longer guarantee refugees housing and Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman admitting that some international protection applicants could end up sleeping on the streets.

It has emerged that 33 Ukrainian refugees were told there was no accommodation available after arriving in Ireland as the at-capacity Citywest transit hub is closed to new arrivals.

Speaking this lunchtime, Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Martin Heydon said it is his understanding that 33 refugees slept in Dublin Airport last night after they were first processed in CityWest, their details were recorded and they were put in contact with NGOS.

The Department for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has said that all those affected were single men.

From Monday there will be an overnight facility in Dublin Airport where refugees will stay if arriving into Ireland on a late flight before being transferred to Citywest the next day to be processed.

A significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation and the closure of Citywest has sparked a scramble for accommodation, with Junior Minister Niall Collins describing the government's approach to the issue as "multi-faceted".

"The Department is seeking ways to generate more capacity to deal with the influx of people fleeing the war in Ukraine, whether that's in hotels or whether that's public buildings or whether it's people offering their own private accommodation," Mr Collins said.

On Thursday, Mr O'Gorman said that in the interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest, a decision had been taken to pause arrivals to the transit hub.

"What we are making clear is we're not in a position to guarantee everyone an offer of accommodation," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme.

"So what we will do is we will prioritise vulnerable people, we will prioritise women and children in terms of the provision of accommodation."

When asked whether there was a danger that people would have to sleep on the streets, Mr O'Gorman said: "I can't rule that out.

"That's why we're speaking very clearly today and engaging with the Ukrainian embassy in terms of letting people know that there is a major constraint on capacity, particularly next week.

"That's why we're letting people know that if they have an option — if they're in another EU member state — to either stay there or look to other EU member states, that we can't guarantee State-provided accommodation into next week."

The Government warned in July that it was facing a "severe shortage" of accommodation for arriving Ukrainians, which resulted in

asylum seekers having to stay in a Dublin Airport terminal overnight.

The Department of Integration is accommodating more than 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection). This figure compares with 7,250 at this time last year.