Citywest full meaning refugees may have to stay in Dublin Airport

Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed that a significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks has resulted in the Citywest Transit Hub reaching capacity.
Citywest full meaning refugees may have to stay in Dublin Airport

Roderic O’Gorman warned that Ukrainians and others seeking international protection arriving at Dublin airport may have to wait there if arriving overnight.

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 17:11
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

Citywest is now full to capacity meaning people fleeing the war in Ukraine who arrive at Dublin Airport may have to stay there overnight.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed that a significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks has resulted in the Citywest Transit Hub reaching capacity.

In a statement, Mr O'Gorman said that in the interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest awaiting accommodation, a decision has now been taken to pause arrivals to the transit hub until numbers can reduce.

He warned that Ukrainians and others seeking international protection arriving at Dublin Airport may have to wait there if arriving overnight, but supports will be provided to them by an NGO.

The Department stated that should capacity become available, entry to Citywest will be prioritised for families and those with vulnerabilities where this is possible.

The Department of Integration is accommodating more than 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection). This figure compares with 7,250 at this time last year.

"The Department is working urgently across Government and with agencies, NGOs and local authorities to bring new accommodation on board so that the State’s humanitarian responsibilities can be met to both IPs and those from Ukraine. Officials from the Department also briefed the Ukrainian Embassy today," said a statement. 

"However, access to suitable accommodation is severely constrained. Current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and IP applicants arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels."

To date, the Department has contracted approximately 25% of hotel beds in Ireland, it said. 

More in this section

Ryan says Government is taking 'right approach' to cost-of-living crisis Ryan says Government is taking 'right approach' to cost-of-living crisis
CC BRENDAN GRACE FUNERAL Truss's stance on NI protocol was 'unhelpful', says Ahern
CC LEINSTER HOUSE 'Very good reasons' why Martin can't comment on move to block MacSharry's re-admittance
#UkraineRefugee Crisis
Brexit

Varadkar: Kehoe's use of the word 'druggies' is unacceptable

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s