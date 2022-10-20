Citywest full meaning refugees may have to stay in Dublin Airport

Citywest is now full to capacity meaning people fleeing the war in Ukraine who arrive at Dublin Airport may have to stay there overnight.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed that a significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks has resulted in the Citywest Transit Hub reaching capacity.

In a statement, Mr O'Gorman said that in the interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest awaiting accommodation, a decision has now been taken to pause arrivals to the transit hub until numbers can reduce.

He warned that Ukrainians and others seeking international protection arriving at Dublin Airport may have to wait there if arriving overnight, but supports will be provided to them by an NGO.

The Department stated that should capacity become available, entry to Citywest will be prioritised for families and those with vulnerabilities where this is possible.

The Department of Integration is accommodating more than 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection). This figure compares with 7,250 at this time last year.

"The Department is working urgently across Government and with agencies, NGOs and local authorities to bring new accommodation on board so that the State’s humanitarian responsibilities can be met to both IPs and those from Ukraine. Officials from the Department also briefed the Ukrainian Embassy today," said a statement.

"However, access to suitable accommodation is severely constrained. Current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and IP applicants arriving is expected to remain at elevated levels."

To date, the Department has contracted approximately 25% of hotel beds in Ireland, it said.