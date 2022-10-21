O'Gorman admits refugees could end up sleeping on the streets as Citywest reaches capacity

The government is scrambling to secure accommodation for incoming refugees as the Citywest campus is now full.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has admitted that some international protection applicants could end up sleeping on the streets as the processing centre is at capacity.

The minister last night confirmed a significant increase in the number of people seeking accommodation and said that in the interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest, a decision had been taken to pause arrivals to the transit hub.

However, speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Gorman now says he “could not rule out” that some people would end up sleeping on the street. Women and children will be prioritised and his department will work with NGOs about supporting other arrivals.

The overnight facility at Dublin airport will also be used, rather than transfer late night arrivals to City West, he said.

Tented accommodation at Gormanston is no longer available, but 300 people remain in “high quality tents” around the country.

Mr O’Gorman said the Ukrainian embassy had been contacted so that people could be advised to stay in other EU states as State accommodation could not be guaranteed.

On Thursday night, 881 arrivals were accommodated in Citywest, said the minister. Alternative forms of accommodation were always being sought, he added.

When asked about objections in Claremorris to modular units, Mr O’Gorman said such accommodation was being rolled out under emergency legislation which did not require planning.

As the war continued it was obvious that medium term plans were required and the Government was working hard to provide accommodation. He acknowledged that the international protection system processing system needed to operate more quickly.

Everyone needed to recognise the new reality as the number of applicants had risen from 3,000 to 15,000 this year. It was going to be challenging to end direct provision within the planned timescale. Some elements of the system would remain in place, but conditions would be “significantly improved” for people.

The Department of Integration is accommodating more than 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection). This figure compares with 7,250 at this time last year.