Tents to be erected in Citywest campus as capacity runs out for asylum seekers

Tents are to be erected on the grounds of Citywest campus in Dublin to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees from the Ukrainian war because of an increase in arrivals in recent weeks.

The convention centre in Citywest, which opened as a processing centre for Ukrainians and asylum seekers in March, is operating well beyond capacity, with dozens of arrivals sleeping on chairs.

The state has now effectively run out of accommodation options, which has resulted in a huge backlog at the Citywest campus, and the erection of tents is viewed as a short-term solution.

Government agencies are also attempting to locate other temporary centres in which arrivals can be processed and accommodated until longer-term solutions are found.

A tented village, constructed at the Gormanstown camp in Co Meath last March as a contingency plan to house Ukrainian refugees, is also now set to be opened due to the lack of alternative accommodation.

While the Citywest Convention Centre was initially opened as an overflow facility for the processing centre in Dublin Airport for Ukrainian refugees, the majority of those now “stuck” there are asylum seekers from other countries applying under the International Protection Service (IPS) system.

This situation is being attributed to an increase in applicants but also, according to separate sources, because some accommodation providers will only take refugees from the Ukrainian War.

Ukrainian refugees taking an evening walk outside the Citywest Hotel where they are being temporarily accommodated. Photograph MOya Nolan

“The Ukrainian people are generally women and children while a lot of the IPS people tend to be young, single men,” one source familiar with Citywest said.

“Whether that’s the reason why Ukrainians are being preferred by hotels and B&Bs or there is more to it, we don’t know.”

The chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council Nick Henderson said the latest developments are very concerning.

“It’s plain to see that conditions in direct provision have deteriorated drastically in recent months,” he said.

“There is an urgent need for a new plan to address this unprecedented situation. We need an all-government approach with other departments pulling their weight to support the Department of Children.”

In the first five months of this year, 4,896 people applied for international protection in the state, according to Department of Justice figures.

Over 40,000 people have also arrived in Ireland from Ukraine, since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

By comparison, in 2019, there were 4,781 applications for international protection for the whole year, while the previous year the total was 3,674.

In the early 2000s, applications were running at nearly 12,000 per annum and if the current rate continues that figure may be surpassed.

There has been a general increase in applicants under the International Protection System throughout Europe this year. Much of that is being attributed to increased movements following two years of restrictions on travel due to the pandemic.

There are also ongoing conflicts causing people to flee, and the effects of climate change are impacting living conditions for others in the developing world.

Another issue that may be feeding into the increase in applicants in this country is the UK’s decision to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Some of those who would have had the UK as their final destination are now believed to be entering this state through Northern Ireland.

It is as yet unclear exactly how much impact the UK’s Rwanda policy has had on the increase in applicants in this jurisdiction.

The housing crisis has resulted in those who have been granted residency in the state remaining in direct provision centres because they are unable to source their own accommodation.

Questions submitted to the departments of justice and children about up-to-date protection application figures and capacity issues at Citywest had not received replies by the time of printing.