Only seven of planned 11 monkeypox vaccination centres open, says advocacy group 

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 15:14
Niamh Griffin Health Correspondent

Only seven of the planned eleven monkeypox vaccination centres are open, with all appointment slots booked up within hours, the MPower gay advocacy group said.

The HSE began the rollout of the vaccines on Monday, following a much-criticised delayed start compared to other EU countries. However by 8pm that evening all slots were full.

Just last week it was announced the vaccine would be available from 11 centres from  Monday.

MPower programme manager Adam Shanley said: “Unsurprisingly there is massive demand for the monkeypox vaccine.” 

He explained: “Seven of the eleven sites were actually live. They were missing three in Dublin, and Waterford. That wasn’t ideal.” 

Education around risks continues, but he said everyone sees the vaccine as a crucial step.

“Understandably there is a justifiable level of anger in the community, again understandably there is a continuation of concern and fear,” he said.

“It was a difficult day. We honestly welcome the fact that wider availability of the vaccine has started, it is really welcome but it’s just a pity.”

Even before the appointments filled up, the online booking system was not running smoothly.

MPower programme manager Adam Shanley.

“The system was scuppered by a large number of technical issues up to around lunch-time,” he said.

“It took a considerable amount of time then to announce that all the appointments were gone.” 

The HSE has said they have 2,000 vials of the vaccine. Each vial can give up to five doses depending on the technique used for injection with each person requiring two doses, the European Medicines Agency has advised.

However the HSE also estimated up to 13,000 people could benefit here, leaving a significant shortfall.

November delivery

It is understood another delivery is expected in November, and further appointments could only be offered if this arrives on time.

“We do recognise there is a global shortage of the vaccine, but on the global stage we are already behind most other European countries and the UK,” Mr Shanley said.

“We have seen a lot of gay and bisexual men returning from their holidays in destinations across Europe and the US, and largely speaking people who live in Ireland are the ones who are not vaccinated against monkeypox. We are absolutely behind the curve.” 

The virus can affect anyone but up to now this outbreak has mainly affected the gbMSM community (gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men).

Up to mid-October there were 198 cases here, including two women.

