Protests outside abortion providers 'include graphic images, religious imagery and aggression'

Weekly protests against abortion services that occur outside maternity hospitals include displays of graphic images, religious imagery, and physical or verbal aggression, the Oireachtas Health Committee has heard.

The aggressive nature of the protests was outlined as the committee discussed the complexities of protecting health facilities providing abortion while also protecting women’s privacy as part of work on the Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services (Safe Access Zones)) Bill 2022.

The bill aims to ensure safe access to termination of pregnancy services. In its submission, the HSE included descriptions of protests.

Safe access zones

TDs and Senators said they support the bill but raised practical challenges around how these protections can be set in place.

An Garda Siochana have not yet made a submission, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said, querying how the zones will work.

Assistant Secretary in the Department of Health Muiris O’Connor said they have been working with the gardaí and the Attorney General on defining this.

“The proposals aim to establish a 100m safe access zone around all healthcare facilities that can provide termination of pregnancy services, not just those that currently do, including for example all hospitals and GP practices,” he said.

They expect providing the zones around all GP practices will make it less likely that those offering abortions will stand out for attention.

He clarified to Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan that the 100m will begin at the gates to a facility, and cover 100m of public space from there.

Harassment

Part of the Bill, head 6, will provide for protection against harassment from outside the physical safe access zone. This will also cover digital remote harassment, he told Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall.

“This Head aims to prevent repeated behaviours amounting to intimidation or harassment, including campaigns aimed towards healthcare providers, irrespective of where they are committed,” he said.

She also noted not all maternity hospitals yet offer terminations, and less than one in 10 GPs do so.

Mr O’Connor replied: “We are very conscious too of the chilling effect. The actual protests cause harm and distress but fear of protests is constraining the roll-out.”

He also said that rights to protection must be balanced against rights to engage in legitimate protest.

“In relation to the right to protest, the proposed legislation preserves the right to protest against abortion and speak out in favour or against it, apart from in the limited areas covered by Safe Access Zones,” he said.

The involvement of An Garda Siochana will be crucial to implementation of the Bill, the committee heard.

Mr O’Connor said they have worked closely with the Gardaí and the Department of Justice. They are considering how recording of infringements can be kept, with suggestions made this should be a digital record accessible to judges ruling on cases arising from incidents in the safe zones.

This would allow judges to see a trail of records if a person or organisation were a repeat offender.

Caitriona Mason from the Bioethics unit in the Department of Health said there is ongoing discussion around the penalties which could be imposed.

Chair of the committee Sean Crowe said overall they are in favour of a speedy passage of the Bill.