Taoiseach confirms Cabinet will discuss eviction ban

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed proposals for an eviction ban will come before Cabinet. Picture: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 13:00
Ciara Phelan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed proposals for an eviction ban will come before Cabinet.

Mr Martin confirmed to the Irish Examiner that although no final decision has been taken yet, he said he expects the Housing Minister to bring forward a proposal “at some stage.” 

It’s understood the eviction ban will be introduced before Christmas, possibly early December and could end in February or March next year.

He said: “Well, as I've been saying, consistently, for the last number this policy decision, which has to have sound legal underpinning and work has been underway between the Minister for Housing in particular and, you know, I expect proposal will come before cabinet at some stage in relation to this, but there's a bit more work here but yes, I expect the minister will come to us, but no decisions have been taken finally.” 

It’s understood the significance of the energy crisis will be key to getting the eviction ban over the line.

Mr Martin added: 

There are legal parameters within which one has to operate but again, we're now going through a major energy crisis which is causing its own significant challenges."

“It's an unprecedented crisis in its scale predict in terms of the price rises and the impact on people.

"But again, the government has to make a policy decision on this, and it has to come before government and obviously the minister has weighed up the different impacts because measures like this have consequences too.

“The ultimate solution to housing is more houses and more apartments to be built.” Mr Martin was speaking at Bodenstown cemetery marking the annual Wolfe Tone Commemoration.

Mr Martin also said the details on the controversial concrete levy will be “fleshed out” before the Finance Bill comes before the Dáil this week.

It's understood the levy will be postponed and will not come into effect from April next year, as previously announced in the budget.

