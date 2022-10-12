Varadkar rejects claims concrete levy is 'dead in the water'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has rejected Fianna Fáil claims that a controversial concrete levy is dead in the water.

Mr Varadkar told a private meeting of Fine Gael TDs and senators that nothing has been agreed and postponing the introduction of the 10% levy beyond April has not even been discussed.

It came after a group of 12 Fianna Fáil politicians came out of a meeting with Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien believing that the levy was "dead".

But the Tánaiste said it was not credible to have a multi-billion euro, multi-year commitment to repair and rebuild mica homes and defective apartments without a revenue stream to pay for it, adding that the construction sector would have to be the focus. A number of members, including Fergus O'Dowd, agreed with him.

Others, including John Paul Phelan and Michael Creed, questioned how Fianna Fáil appeared to have been given a commitment on the levy when no agreement had been reached at Government level. Mr Phelan hit out at Mr O'Brien, claiming he had gone on a solo run on the issue.

Housing issues dominated the Fine Gael meeting on Wednesday night with members raising everything from tax breaks for builders to a review of the income cap for social housing.

Members also suggested that derelict houses should not need planning permission to be brought back into use.

Planning delays

Meanwhile, a private Fianna Fáil meeting was dominated by unhappiness about the level of delays in the planning process, at a time of a housing crisis.

TDs were told that there is a substantive piece of work underway which is nearing completion, whereby a new consolidated planning bill will be brought forward by Mr O’Brien very shortly. The bill will significantly streamline the system, the meeting was told.

The Irish Examiner also understands that a second meeting of unhappy and concerned Fianna Fáil backbenchers and senators is to take place next week.

The last meeting was attended by 29 backbench members who voiced concern about the party’s lack of identity and poor poll ratings.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has cleared the way for Sligo TD Marc MacSharry to be readmitted to the Fianna Fáil party next week.

At the weekly parliamentary party meeting, the Taoiseach addressed the request last week from Barry Cowen, which was supported by senator Diarmuid Wilson, that Mr MacSharry would be re-admitted to the parliamentary party.

The Taoiseach told TDs and senators that he had spoken with Mr MacSharry in advance of Wednesday night's meeting and Mr MacSharry informed him that he wants to be re-admitted.